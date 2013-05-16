'That Sabbath Sound': Black Sabbath Post Latest Behind-the-Scenes Video for New Album, '13'

Black Sabbath have shared another behind-the-scenes video tied to the recording of their new album, 13, which will be released June 11.

The video, titled "That Sabbath Sound," can be seen below.

This latest "in the studio" video, which — like its many predecessors — was directed by Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack, shows the band — Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and drummer Brad Wilk — with producer Rick Rubin, all of whom discuss the new album's throwback sound.

"I think what we're trying to capture is the vibe from the early days," Iommi says.

"The main goal is to try to get back to the origins of Black Sabbath and what they sounded like at the beginning of their career," Rubin adds.

Black Sabbath debuted a new song, "End of the Beginning," during last night's season finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS.