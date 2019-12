The the release of their debut full-length looming, The Safety Fire have just released a brand new song, "Circassian Beauties," online. Stream it below.

The track is taken from their upcoming album Grind the Ocean, which is due out on Century Media next Tuesday.

If you're on the lookout for great progressive metal in 2012, these guys come highly recommended. Check out the video for "Huge Hammers" here, and a video lesson on the song here.