SafetySuit: Behind the Scenes of the "Let Go" Video Shoot

Last month, Tulsa, Okalahoma's SafetfySuit debuted the new music video for their song "Let Go." The video -- which was directed by Zach Merck -- can be seen over here.

The band have been nice enough to send over some behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the "Let Go" video, which can be seen below.

On the video itself, SafetySuit lead singer Doug Brown commented: "'Let Go' is a song about finally coming to grips with the fact that the person you're with isn't right for you. Sometimes you just need to be realistic and say, ‘You know what? If you can’t see how great I am, then I think we should be done now ... I think it’s time we let go.’"

SafetySuit just wrapped up work on their sophomore album, These Times, which is set for a January 2012 release through Universal Republic.