Sammy Hagar & the Circle, featuring Hagar, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, have shared the official video for “Affirmation.” The song comes off the band’s debut album of all-original material, Space Between.

You can check out the video above.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle previously released a live album, At Your Service, recorded on tour in 2014.

For upcoming the Circle tour dates, head over to RedRocker.com.