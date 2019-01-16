Santana Announce 'Supernatural Now' Tour

Santana have announced the "Supernatural Now" tour, a three-month, 29-date North American jaunt that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 1999 album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock.

The tour, which features special guests the Doobie Brothers on all dates, kicks off June 22 in Phoenix and wraps August 25 in Wantagh, NY. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning January 25 at LiveNation.com.

Reflecting on the anniversaries, Carlos Santana said: “Both were monumental moments in my life. Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage. I cannot think of these two moments without thinking about Mr. Bill Graham and Mr. Clive Davis. They are two of many angels in my life that helped shape my career.”

The guitarist and his band will also perform new tracks from his new EP, In Search of Mona Lisa, as well as his upcoming Rick Rubin-produced full-length album.

“We’re always moving forward, and we have incredible new songs and melodies that will inspire you,” Santana said. “I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with this band, and they deliver on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your baggage behind. The shows will be well balanced between the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”

Check out the tour itinerary below, and for more information head over to Santana.com.

Supernatural Now North American tour dates:

6/22/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/23/19 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/24/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/26/19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/27/19 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

6/29/19 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

6/30/19 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/2/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/3/19 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7/6/19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

7/9/19 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

7/11/19 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

7/12/19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/3/19 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

8/4/19 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/6/19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/7/19 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/9/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/10/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/11/19 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/13/19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8/14/19 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

8/16/19 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/18/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20/19 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8/21/19 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8/23/19 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24/19 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8/25/19 - Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater