Save space on your pedalboard with Ernie Ball's 2-in-1 VPJR Tuner pedal

We've been anxiously waiting to get our hands on an Ernie Ball VPJR Tuner pedal ever since the company first announced its release at NAMM last year.

Merging Ernie Ball's already terrific volume pedal with an ultra-accurate tuner and a clear and bold graphic display, the VPJR Tuner seemed to be one of those immediate, no-brainer pedalboard additions right out of the gate.

Recently, after a VPJR Tuner finally turned up at our doorstep, we - after spending far too much time marveling at just how easy it was to use amongst ourselves - realized we absolutely had to take you, kind reader, on a tour of its features.

Of course, there's no one better to do just this than our one-of-a-kind Tech Editor, Mr. Paul Riario. You can check out his findings for yourself above!

For more info on the pedal, stop by Ernie Ball.