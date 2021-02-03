Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond’s dying wish was to meet Tool’s Justin Chancellor

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech Powers on the ‘90s-era sitcom Saved By The Bell, died on February 1 at the age of 44 at after a battle with stage four lung cancer.

Now, in a new interview with The Sun, his friend Dan Block revealed that one of Diamond's final wishes was to meet Tool bass guitar player Justin Chancellor, as he had been learning several Tool songs in the hopes of starting a Tool tribute act.

“There are two things Dustin asked for... the ability to talk to Justin Chancellor about music and to be able to visit Disney World to see Star Wars Galaxy Edge,” Block said.

"Dustin was learning to play several Tool songs and wanted to start a Tool tribute band. He was in the process of starting the band before being diagnosed with cancer. He would play the song and play along with his bass while watching YouTube videos.”

Block gave the interview prior to Diamond’s death, in the hopes that it would catch Chancellor’s eye.

"It would be amazing if Justin saw this article and could reach out – it would be granting one of Dustin's dying wishes and we would greatly appreciate it," Block said.

He continued, “He's also a huge Star Wars fan – so we're hoping we can find a way to arrange that."