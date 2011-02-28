Scale the Summit Streaming New Album

Progressive instrumental band Scale the Summit is streaming their new record, The Collective, (which hits stores tomorrow) exclusively at the website of their hometown paper, The Houston Chronicle. The band will kick off a tour with Fair to Midland and Periphery in Houston on Thursday. Check out the tour dates below.

The Collective was recorded at Paint it Black Studios in Orlando, FL with producer Mark Lewis (Devildriver, All That Remains, The Black Dahlia Murder). The standard CD is available now, as is a signed booklet version bundled with a high quality, limited edition, American Apparel shirt. Order it now here.

Scale the Summit tour dates: