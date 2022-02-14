Anthrax's Scott Ian and his 10-year-old son get hyped for the Super Bowl with a wholesome yet hard-rocking cover of System of a Down's Bounce

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his 10-year-old son, Revel Young Ian – perhaps the most adorable duo in heavy metal history – celebrated the Super Bowl in style last night by offering up a fresh take on System of a Down's Bounce, from 2001's Toxicity.

The cover – uploaded to Instagram yesterday (February 13) – is the third undertaken by the pair, following their recent takes on Sepultura's Roots Bloody Roots and Territory.

For the new jam, Scott Ian plays Daron Malakian's guitar parts using a Gibson Brendon Small Snow Falcon Flying V – one of the Dethklok guitarist's signature models – while Revel Young Ian showcases his dexterity and timekeeping on the drums. Letting the cover speak for itself, the Anthrax guitarist simply captions the post, “A big Bounce for Bowl day!”

The video's comments section features a wealth of praise for their performance, including from Malakian and SOAD bassist Shavo Odadjian. Malakian labels the performance “awesome”, adding that “the kid can really play”, while Odadjian simply describes it as “bad ass”.

Already living the rock 'n' roll dream, Revel Young Ian has, despite his age, become an adept multi-instrumentalist, honing skills on both guitar and drums, even playing the former onstage with the Foo Fighters in 2019.

“There goes my hero,” Scott Ian wrote on social media at the time. “Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and nails it!”

It was probably no surprise to his father that Revel Young Ian chose a musical path from a young age. Back in 2014, Scott Ian revealed that his then-two-year-old son was into rock music, adding that he could already tell the difference between AC/DC singers Bon Scott and Brian Johnson.

“He knows a lot of the stuff that he hears or sees in the house,” Scott told Horns Up Rocks (via Louder). “But what's really cool is that he actually recognizes and knows the difference between Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, which is pretty cool, I think, for an almost three-year-old.

“Any time AC/DC is on, he'll go, ‘That's Bon singing.’ And then when it's not Bon, he'll say, ‘That's not Bon singing.’ He knows. That's pretty cool, I think.”