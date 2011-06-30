Screaming Trees to Release 'Lost' Album

The Screaming Trees are finally set release what’s long been called their "lost album."

The album in question was recorded in 1998 and 1999 at the home studio of Pearl Jam guitatist Stone Gossard. The album includes guest appearances from Josh Homme and Peter Buck.

The Screaming Trees broke up in 2000 without releasing -- or even mixing -- the album. While no plans for a reunion of any kind have been announced, Trees drummer Barret Martin says he intends to release the album under the name Last Words: The Final Recordings.

Last Words: The Final Recordings was recently mixed by producer Jack Endino.