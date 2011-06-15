Sebastian Bach to Release New Album, 'Kicking & Screaming,' on September 27

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach will be releasing a new solo album, titled Kicking & Screaming, on September 27 via Frontiers Records.

The follow-up to 2007's Angel Down was produced by Bob Marlette (Black Sabbath, Atreyu, Filter). Handling guitar duties is young virtuoso Nick Sterling.

Of the new effort, Sebastian Bach said, "I could not be happier with my new album, Kicking & Screaming. The songs, performances and sound quality are beyond what I could have ever imagined. This is my best record yet, and I can't wait for all of you to crank it!"

The album cover will be created by artist Richard Villa. According to Sebastian, it will feature "the hottest model in the land, and reflect the lyrics as well as the brutality of the music. It's gonna be rock 'n' roll to the 9th degree -- very heavy, cool, trippy and nightmare-ish."