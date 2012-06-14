See the 'Houses of the Holy' Album Cover Child Models 39 Years Later

TheFW recently tracked down the kids who appeared on the cover of Led Zeppelin's classic 1973 album, Houses of the Holy.

You remember those kids -- they're very blonde and very naked, and they're climbing an odd-looking portion of the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

These days, Samantha Gates is 46 and has a daughter named Tallulah. Her younger brother, Stefan, who also appeared on the cover, is a celebrity chef in the UK. He hosts BBC2′s Cooking in the Danger Zone and used to host Eating Insects with Stefan Gates.

Oddly enough, Stefan hadn't even heard the album until 2010.

The cover art was inspired by the ending of Childhood’s End, a novel by Arthur C. Clarke. It featured several hundred naked children roaming the earth. To create the feel of a large group of children, the Gates kids were photographed in black and white and multi-printed to create 11 children on the cover.

The photos were shot by Aubrey Powell.

To see photos of Samantha and Stefan Gates today, visit UltimateClassicRock.com.

TheFW has tracked down several cover models from the past. Check out their site here.