See Rare and Unreleased AC/DC Photos From New Book ‘Big Balls’

‘Big Balls’ - the new unofficial AC/DC photo book features rare and unseen images of AC/DC, starting with the band’s first UK tour in 1976.

Shot by photographers Dick Barnatt, Michael Putland, Fin Costello and George Bodnar, the pictures span the ’76 tour and AC/DC’s legendary performance at Monsters Of Rock, Donington in 1981.

The book itself is 288 pages, and will be limited to a run of 750 individually numbered copies. The coffee table book is covered in a fabric slipcase, and each copy is signed by former AC/DC bass player, Mark Evans.

The full retail price will be £199 ($252), but is being offered at a pre-sale discounted price of £175 ($222). Copies ordered during the pre-sale period (starting Wednesday 5th June) will also be bundled with a ‘No Wuckin’ Furries’ t-shirt.

