Brazilian/American thrashers Sepultura have just posted a new track, titled “Mask,” here. The song is taken from their upcoming 12th studio album, Kairos.

Sepultura will release Kairos on July 12 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Kairos was recorded at Trama Studios in São Paulo, Brazil, and produced and mixed by Roy Z. (Judas Priest, Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Helloween).