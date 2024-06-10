“He’d call me at four in the morning and leave a 15-minute guitar solo on my voicemail”: Serj Tankian on his collaborations with the enigmatic Buckethead – and the time they played a high school battle of the bands together

From taxidermy-inspired music videos to playing a high school battle of the bands as fully grown adults, the System of a Down frontman recalls his artistic camaraderie with Buckethead

Left-Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs at the Banc of California Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; Right - Buckethead performs in support of his "Happy Birthday MJ 23" release at Ace of Spades on July 3, 2016 in Sacramento, California
(Image credit: Left-Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Right-Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Few guitarists in history have proven to be as authentically enigmatic as Buckethead. The bucket-wearing, genre-spanning guitar virtuoso has collaborated with everyone from Iggy Pop to Les Claypool, not to mention his short stint in Guns N' Roses. His 2005 release, the acclaimed Enter the Chicken, was in fact the product of a fruitful collaboration between him and System of a Down's Serj Tankian. 

In his new 10-hour audiobook, System of a Down's Serj Tankian reveals the story behind this album, and how he ended up performing at a high school battle of the bands with Buckethead.

