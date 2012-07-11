Serj Tankian Debuts "Harakiri" Music Video

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has just released the official music video for the title track off his new album, Harakiri (buy on iTunes). Check it out below.

In recent interview, Tankian has stated that the song "Harakiri" was inspired by the seemingly unprovoked mass animal deaths that were so widely reported in early 2011.

"There was something ominous about the whole thing and it really, really strongly affected me," Tankian told Guitar World, "more than anything else that was going on, enough to make me go, OK, this is a huge fucking sign but I don't know what it means. But it was a huge sign, and to try and decipher what it could mean — psychologically, spiritually — and asking these major questions."