Seven-Disc Duane Allman Box Set, 'Skydog,' Expected in March

On March 5, Rounder Records will release Skydog: The Duane Allman Retrospective, a deluxe, seven-disc box set.

The set, which will sell for $139.98, contains Allman's best-known and most commercially successful recordings with the Allman Brothers Band and Derek and the Dominos, plus session work with Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Boz Scaggs, Clarence Carter, King Curtis, Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, Ronnie Hawkins, Otis Rush, Laura Nyro, Lulu, the Sweet Inspirations, Laura Lee, Spencer Wiggins, Arthur Conley, Willie Walker, the Lovelles, the Soul Survivors, Johnny Jenkins, John Hammond, Doris Duke, Eric Quincy Tate, Herbie Mann and others.

Skydog was produced by Galadrielle Allman (Duane’s daughter) and two-time Grammy-winning producer Bill Levenson. Rounder Records’ Scott Billington served as executive producer. Scott Schinder contributed comprehensive historical liner notes, complemented by additional notes by Galadrielle Allman.

In her recollection of her father, who died when she was a young child, Galadrielle writes, “I am very lucky that my father is Duane Allman, an artist who left behind a wealth of incredible music . . . Working on this retrospective, I have gotten closer than I ever have been to understanding my father’s development as a musician and a man.”

Over seven discs, Skydog tells the Duane Allman story with rare, never-before-heard gems alongside hits.

“I hope the celebration of Duane’s life inspires you to live fearlessly and enjoy life,” Galadrielle concludes. “I know that would have made him proud.”

Disc One

1 THE ESCORTS Turn On Your Love Light 2:33

2 THE ESCORTS No Name Instrumental 3:13

3 THE ESCORTS What’d I Say 4:04

4 THE ALLMAN JOYS Spoonful 2:27

5 THE ALLMAN JOYS Gotta Get Away 2:38

6 THE ALLMAN JOYS Shapes Of Things 2:47

7 THE ALLMAN JOYS Crossroads 3:32

8 THE ALLMAN JOYS Mister, You’re A Better Man Than I 4:45

9 THE ALLMAN JOYS Lost Woman 5:23

10 HOUR GLASS Cast Off All My Fears 3:31

11 HOUR GLASS I’ve Been Trying 2:39

12 HOUR GLASS Nothing But Tears 2:29

13 HOUR GLASS Power Of Love 2:51

14 HOUR GLASS Down In Texas 3:08

15 HOUR GLASS Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) 3:01

16 HOUR GLASS B.B. King Medley 7:07

17 HOUR GLASS Been Gone Too Long 3:03

18 HOUR GLASS Ain’t No Good To Cry 3:08

19 31ST OF FEBRUARY Morning Dew 3:46

20 31ST OF FEBRUARY Melissa 3:12

21 THE BLEUS Milk And Honey 2:34

22 THE BLEUS Leavin’ Lisa 2:43

23 THE BLEUS Julianna’s Gone 2:59

Disc Two

1 CLARENCE CARTER The Road Of Love 2:54

2 CLARENCE CARTER Light My Fire 2:49

3 WILSON PICKETT Hey Jude 4:06

4 WILSON PICKETT Toe Hold 2:49

5 WILSON PICKETT My Own Style Of Loving 2:41

6 WILSON PICKETT Born to Be Wild 2:45

7 LAURA LEE It’s How You Make It Good 2:32

8 LAURA LEE It Ain’t What You Do (But How You Do It) 2:05

9 SPENCER WIGGINS I Never Loved A Woman (The Way I Love You) 3:01

10 ARTHUR CONLEY Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da 3:00

11 ARTHUR CONLEY Stuff You Gotta Watch 2:15

12 ARTHUR CONLEY Speak Her Name 2:39

13 ARTHUR CONLEY That Can't Be My Baby 2:22

14 WILLIE WALKER A Lucky Loser 2:20

15 THE LOVELLES I'm Coming Today 2:59

16 THE LOVELLES Pretending Dear 2:38

17 ARETHA FRANKLIN The Weight 2:53

18 ARETHA FRANKLIN It Ain't Fair 3:22

19 SOUL SURVIVORS Darkness 2:56

20 SOUL SURVIVORS Tell Daddy 2:30

21 SOUL SURVIVORS Got Down On Saturday 3:10

22 KING CURTIS Hey Joe 2:56

23 KING CURTIS Foot Pattin' 4:49

24 KING CURTIS Games People Play 2:46

25 KING CURTIS The Weight 2:47

26 THE SWEET INSPIRATIONS Get A Little Order 2:06

Disc Three

1 THE BARRY GOLDBERG BLUES BAND Twice A Man 4:26

2 DUANE ALLMAN Goin' Down Slow 8:44

3 DUANE ALLMAN No Money Down 3:25

4 DUANE ALLMAN Happily Married Man 2:40

5 OTIS RUSH Me 2:55

6 OTIS RUSH Reap What You Sow 4:53

7 OTIS RUSH It Takes Time 3:25

8 THE DUCK & THE BEAR Going Up The Country 2:34

9 THE DUCK & THE BEAR Hand Jive 2:41

10 BOZ SCAGGS Finding Her 4:10

11 BOZ SCAGGS Look What I Got 4:13

12 BOZ SCAGGS Waiting For A Train 2:41

13 BOZ SCAGGS Loan Me A Dime 13:01

14 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Don't Want You No More 2:26

15 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND It's Not My Cross To Bear 5:01

16 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Black Hearted Woman 5:07

17 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Trouble No More 3:45

Disc Four

1 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Every Hungry Woman 4:13

2 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Dreams 7:16

3 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Whipping Post 5:16

4 RONNIE HAWKINS One More Night 2:22

5 RONNIE HAWKINS Will The Circle Be Unbroken 2:50

6 RONNIE HAWKINS Matchbox 3:05

7 RONNIE HAWKINS Down In The Alley 5:08

8 RONNIE HAWKINS Who Do You Love 2:13

9 LULU Marley Purt Drive 3:21

10 LULU Dirty Old Man 2:20

11 LULU Mr. Bojangles 3:08

12 LULU Sweep Around Your Own Back Door 2:40

13 JOHNNY JENKINS I Walk On Gilded Splinters 5:16

14 JOHNNY JENKINS Rollin’ Stone 4:56

15 JOHNNY JENKINS Down Along The Cove 3:02

16 JOHNNY JENKINS Voodoo In You 4:50

17 JOHN HAMMOND Shake For Me 2:42

18 JOHN HAMMOND Cryin’ For My Baby 2:39

19 JOHN HAMMOND I’m Leavin’ You 3:20

20 JOHN HAMMOND You’ll Be Mine 2:42

21 DORIS DUKE Ghost Of Myself 3:06

Disc Five

1 ERIC QUINCY TATE Comin’ Down (demo version) 2:52

2 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Hoochie Coochie Man (live) 5:00

3 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Midnight Rider 2:58

4 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Dimples (live) 4:59

5 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND I'm Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (live) 9:21

6 DELANEY & BONNIE & FRIENDS Soul Shake 3:06

7 LAURA NYRO Beads Of Sweat 4:47

8 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ 3:28

9 DELANEY & BONNIE & FRIENDS Living On The Open Road 3:03

10 ELLA BROWN A Woman Left Lonely 3:23

11 ELLA BROWN Touch Me 2:59

12 BOBBY LANCE More Than Enough Rain 5:51

13 DEREK & THE DOMINOS I Am Yours 3:34

14 DEREK & THE DOMINOS Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad? 4:41

15 DEREK & THE DOMINOS Have You Ever Loved A Woman 6:52

16 DEREK & THE DOMINOS Layla 7:03

17 ERIC CLAPTON & DUANE ALLMAN Mean Old World 3:48

Disc Six

1 SAM SAMUDIO Me And Bobby McGee 3:31

2 SAM SAMUDIO Relativity 3:14

3 SAM SAMUDIO Goin' Upstairs 5:06

4 RONNIE HAWKINS Don't Tell Me Your Troubles 2:13

5 RONNIE HAWKINS Sick And Tired 2:45

6 RONNIE HAWKINS Odessa 3:19

7 DELANEY & BONNIE & FRIENDS Gift Of Love 2:09

8 DELANEY & BONNIE & FRIENDS Sing My Way Home 4:02

9 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Statesboro Blues (live) 4:17

10 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live) 13:04

11 GRATEFUL DEAD Sugar Magnolia (live) 7:20

12 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND One Way Out (live) 4:57

13 HERBIE MANN Push Push 10:03

14 HERBIE MANN Spirit In The Dark 7:59

15 HERBIE MANN What’d I Say 4:57

Disc Seven

1 DELANEY & BONNIE & FRIENDS Come On In My Kitchen (live) 3:42

2 DELANEY & BONNIE & FRIENDS Going Down The Road Feeling Bad (live) 4:03

3 DELANEY & BONNIE & FRIENDS Poor Elijah / Tribute To Johnson (Medley) (live) 4:54

4 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND You Don't Love Me / Soul Serenade (live) 19:25

5 COWBOY Please Be With Me 3:41

6 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Stand Back 3:24

7 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Blue Sky 5:09

8 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Blue Sky (live) 11:24

9 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Dreams (live) 17:56

10 THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Little Martha 2:07