Sex Pistols to Re-Release "God Save the Queen"

British punk icons Sex Pistols have announced plans to re-release their 1977 single "God Save the Queen" in honor of its 35th anniversary.

Upon its release, the track caused a massive controversy in England, where it wasn't allowed to appear at No. 1 in the charts in spite of out-selling Rod Stewart's "I Don't Want To Talk About It'/'The First Cut Is The Deepest."

The cut would appear later that year on the band's first and only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols.

The new edition of "God Save the Queen" will be available on May 28.