“Enjoy thick and edgy P-90 tones without major surgery”: Seymour Duncan might have just changed P-90 pickups forever with its noiseless Phat Cat Silencers

The humbucker-sized pickups offer all the tonal qualities of P-90s without extraneous noise at high-gain settings

Seymour Duncan Phat Cat Silencer
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has announced the release of its noiseless P-90 humbucker set, the Phat Cat Silencer. 

The pickup set marries the firm’s P-90 Silencer design with its Phat Cat humbuckers to deliver authentic P-90 tones without any extra hum.

