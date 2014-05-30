Seymour Duncan Releases Six-String Versions of Nazgûl, Sentient and Pegasus Pickups

You no longer need a seven- or eight-string guitar to enjoy the ruthlessness of the Nazgûl or the enhanced dynamics and string separation of the Pegasus.

The Nazgûl was developed for extreme metal players who required a massive and aggressive tone that still maintained plenty of articulation. The Pegasus was developed for prog and modern metal players who needed plenty of aggression but required enhanced dynamics, more harmonic richness and defined string separation so individual notes don't get lost in the mix.

The perfect compliment to both pickups is the Sentient neck pickup, which also is now available in a six-string version. It's voiced to capture a blend of vintage PAF and modern tones with enough output to deliver harmonically rich distorted lead tones but subtle enough to give you deep, detailed cleans. Think of it as combining the best qualities of the '59 Model and the Jazz: clarity, detail, depth, attack and expression.

Each pickup is handwound in Santa Barbara, California, with a black bobbin, black screws and a black logo.

Six-String specifications:

Pegasus: DCR – 12.5k, Res Peak – 5.18kHz

Nazgul: DCR – 13.6k, Res Peak – 4.75kHz

Sentient: DCR – 7.74k, Res Peak – 6.53kHz

