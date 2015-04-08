Shattered Sun Premiere "Hope Within Hatred" Band Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new playthrough video by Shattered Sun.

The song, "Hope Within Hatred," is the title track from the band's new album, which will be released April 21 by Victory Records.

The native Texans are currently heating up crowds on the “Dark Roots of Thrash Tour II” with Testament and Exodus. You can see the tour's current dates below the video.

Shattered Sun features Marcos Leal (vocals), Daniel Trejo (guitar), Jessie Santos (guitar), Joseph Guajardo (bass), Robert Garza (drums) and Henry Garza (keys/samples).

For more about Shattered Sun, follow them on Facebook.Hope Within Hatred pre-order packages are available now at victorymerch.com. The track "Hope Within Hatred" is also available for download now at iTunes.

TESTAMENT, EXODUS and SHATTERED SUN “Dark Roots of Thrash II” Dates: