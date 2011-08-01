The Shins Announce Fall Tour Dates, Working on New Album

Apart from their headlining slots at Outside Lands in San Francisco and Philadelphia's Popped! festival, the Shins have added several tour dates to their fall itinerary.

The shows, which will The Shins' first full-band outing since May 2009, will feature a James Mercer-lead lineup including Yuuki Matthews (bass), Jessica Dobson (guitar), Richard Swift (keyboards) and Joe Plummer (drums).

The setlist will likely feature material from the long awaited fourth Shins album, which Mercer plans to complete after the tour. The follow-up to 2007's Wincing The Night Away is due out sometime next year on Mercer's own Aural Apothecary label, via Columbia.

The Shins 2011 Tour Dates: