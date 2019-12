The Shins have announced that their new album, titled Port of Morrow, will be released in March.

The album will see a joint release via James Mercer's own Aural Apothecary label and Columbia Records. You can check out the album cover below.

Port of Morrow will be the band's first new album in more than five years, following up 2007's Wincing the Night Away.

The band will announce touring plans and an exact release date in the near future.