Sick Riffs: Charles Elliott teaches you the blistering death-metal riffage of Abysmal Dawn's Coerced Evolution - with tab!

Sick Riffs #77: We've been hitting you hard with death metal as of late - but what better genre to help hone your technical chops in the lower registers of the guitar? Today, Abysmal Dawn guitarist Charles Elliott shows you how to play Coerced Evolution, taken from the band's latest album Phylogenesis.

This C-standard-tuned track requires high precision at a fast bpm and employs irregular palm-muted notes, so it's a great opportunity to put your fingers to the test. Elliott has generously provided tab in the video to help you out, too.

Elliott plays a ESP F-Series Japanese Prototype electric guitar equipped with EMG 81 pickups and Dunlop Heavy Core 12/54 strings.

“Phylogenesis [came out] on April 17 and [was] our first release in almost 6 years, the guitarist/frontman says. "With the whole pandemic situation, we've had to cancel tour plans and listening parties with fans that were to be held in both NYC and Los Angeles.

"It's been a bit frustrating after waiting this long to put out a record and having high hopes for it, that so many things have gone wrong out of our control. Luckily, we were able to do one of the last metal tours to finish successfully in North America this past February.

"Our fans have been super-patient with us and supportive, and I'm sure they can wait to see us live and listen to Phylogenesis in the meantime. It's a shame we'll have to wait possibly until 2021 now to tour again, but we're in the same boat as everyone else. What's important is we beat this thing and take care of each other, while staying healthy and sane. It's no easy task but it's time we rise to the challenge.”

Support Abysmal Dawn

https://abysmaldawn.bandcamp.com/

https://abysmaldawn.bandcamp.com/merch

https://www.facebook.com/AbysmalDawn/

https://www.instagram.com/abysmaldawn/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/abysmaldawn?lang=en

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2h7HrMDoZpWxx3uAuJxyj9

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/abysmal-dawn/159709532

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.