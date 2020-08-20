Sick Riffs: Christian Lopez teaches you the cheerful Americana chord progressions of Sick of Me

Sick Riffs #106: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Christian Lopez has been busy carving himself a loyal fanbase since the release of his debut album Onward in 2015. Following up with Red Arrow in 2017, as well as releasing several singles in 2020, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Sick of Me - released in May - is a refreshing dose of infectious Americana consisting of only a few chords. Lopez joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to show you the track's bright and cheerful chord progression. This one's fairly simple, so you'll be strumming along in no time.

Lopez plays a one-of-a-kind Fairbuilt acoustic guitar made of West Virginia Red Spruce with the back and sides consisting of Shenandoah Sycamore.

"The detox from the road has been hard, I can’t lie," Lopez says. "I’d give anything to be out playing. I’m just lucky I’ve had something to give during the downtime.

"If it hadn’t been for releasing all this new music, I probably would’ve gone nuts. It’s allowed me to focus on that and also work on new songs. Other than that... I’ve been eating more than usual!"

Support Christian Lopez

http://christianlopezmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Clopezmusic/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB5wh9b7i6eJ_A2mNbVa2zg

https://www.instagram.com/clopezmusic/?hl=en

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1KiDbdT8AHOwmlA0LwhpQc

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/christian-lopez/926324141

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.