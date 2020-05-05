Sick Riffs: Learn a clutch of killer blues licks with Jackson Stokes’ Slave For Your Love lesson

Sick Riffs #31: Strat-wielding St Louis, Missouri singer-songwriter Jackson Stokes has the honor of being the first artist to be signed to Devon Allman’s record label, Create Records, and was touring with the great man right up until the pandemic hit - since then, he’s even joined in on the odd virtual gig.

In this nicely shot video - with fretboard cam! - Stokes shows you how to play a section of the solo from his single Slave For Your Love. The lick uses some neat pentatonic ideas with a few minor notes thrown in - and even features a nod to Hotel California, as Stokes reveals.

For those monster single-coil tones, he’s running a 1998 Fender Stratocaster into an all-original ’75 Fender Musicmaster bass amp, with an Analogman King of Tone in between.

“The coronavirus hit right when we were in California,” Stokes recalls.

“So we trekked it back to St. Louis and have been in quarantine ever since. Obviously, our multiple months of touring got cancelled and affected everyone in the band and lots of the music community. It is a hard time for anyone in the entertainment industry.”

Support Jackson Stokes

Website: http://www.jacksonstokes.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tylerjacksonstokes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonstokesmusic/

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.