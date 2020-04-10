Sick Riffs: Mat Dauzat teaches you the rich, acoustic goodness behind Dauzat St. Marie's Watch Me Go

Sick Riffs #13: Mat Dauzat of LA-based singer-songwriter duo Dauzat St. Marie is here to teach you the acoustic goodness behind Watch Me Go.

In the video, the guitarist uses a Taylor Builder’s Edition K14ce run through a Rivera Sedona Lite amplifier, and a TC Electronic Flashback X4 delay and looper pedal.

“This COVID-19 outbreak is an impenetrable brick wall that has completely halted all of us working musicians in our tracks," Dauzat explains. "In the case of Dauzat St. Marie, we were only just ramping up activity when this thing hit, as we had recently emerged victorious from a year long battle with Heather’s Stage II B breast cancer.

"This pandemic throttled our 90 mile an hour momentum to a standstill in an instant. However, this immediate halt in momentum was not terribly new to us - we had just wrapped up a massive US summer tour with Rick Springfield and Pat Benatar when we learned that we’d be completely sidelined with our past year’s cancer battle.

"Where there are great highs, there exists the potential of great lows. With that being said, with great lows, there exists the potential of great highs. We fully expect that, together, we will persevere and experience great highs together again very soon.”

Support Dauzat St. Marie

https://www.dauzatstmarie.com/

https://www.facebook.com/DauzatStMarie

https://www.instagram.com/dauzatstmarie/

https://www.youtube.com/user/DauzatStMarie

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/dauzat-st-marie/850611943

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6E2uNpXGa0JKth72gOFNpR?si=CsoyvPg8TgOMcMNdia5VZw

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.