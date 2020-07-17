Sick Riffs: Rishi Dhir teaches you the Phrygian drone lick of Elephant Stone's Land of Dead

Sick Riffs #83: Canadian four-piece Elephant Stone are experts at infusing raga textures into their one-of-a-kind brand of psych-pop-rock. This influence is particularly apparent on Land of Dead, the fourth track from the band's 2020 album, Hollow.

The track's main riff - originally recorded using a sitar - is constructed in the Phrygian mode and uses a drone throughout, explaining its distinctly Indian feel. Don't worry, you needn't own a sitar for this one, as guitarist and frontman Rishi Dhir joins us to teach you how to play it on guitar.

Dhir plays an Epiphone Dot electric guitar fitted with Lollar P-90 pickups through a vintage Silvertone 1432 amp.

"Having just released our new album Hollow on Valentines Day, we had a full year of touring ahead of us starting at SXSW, then the US east coast/midwest, festivals, and Europe," the frontman says. "In came the pandemic and all of that is currently off the table. We're filling our days by working on new music and lot of live streaming sessions!"

Support Elephant Stone

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.