SingleCut's Notes IPA craft beer aims to quench your thirst and teach you guitar at the same time

As guitar players, we’re always looking for the best ways in which we can learn guitar. Not only that, we’re always on the hunt for the platform that will keep us motivated throughout our learning journey – one that will prevent us from hanging up our electric guitar or acoustic guitar after two minutes of ineffectual practice.

In the age of digital platforms and online tuition, who’d have thought that the answer would be a craft beer?

Enter SingleCut Beersmiths, a US-based craft brewery company that seeks to solve the guitar learning problem while providing some much-needed refreshment at the same time. Learning the guitar is, after all, thirsty work.

Dubbed the Notes IPA, SingleCut’s curiously clever innovation sees the arrival of beer cans adorned with the well-familiar, fundamental chord shapes of C, D, G and E-minor. The specifically designed offerings mean that, whenever you take a swig from one of these smart cans, you can practice your chord shapes at the same time.

In a bid to cover all the bases and be a truly comprehensive learning tool, the tactile finish on the labels are also designed to give your fingers a similar experience to pressing down guitar strings.

Not only that, the pint-sized cans themselves feature a nifty guitar pick-equipped ring-pull, letting players pop the IPA and simultaneously rock their six-string.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SingleCut Beersmiths) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: SingleCut Beersmiths)

Arriving in equally guitar-inspired shipping canisters, the Notes IPA line also lines up alongside a new personalized Snapchat filter, which triggers real-time, play-along performances.

“Whether you’re crafting a great IPA or a piece of music, it all comes down to the notes,” said Founder and Head Brewer of SingleCut Beersmiths, Rich Buceta. “This beer innovation has been two years in the making and we love that Notes IPA can now inspire our fans to learn guitar or even become the next Jimi Hendrix.

“Even with these four chords, even if you knew no other chords, you’d be amazed at all the possibilities,” he continued.

For the roll-out process, the boutique brewery will be shipping custom-made cases to a handful of guitar heroes around the world, including Jack White and Robbie Robertson.

The Notes IPA line from SingleCut can be found at the brand's taprooms in Clifton Park, New York and Astoria, Queens, with a four-pack costing $18.

For more information, head over to SingleCut Beersmiths.