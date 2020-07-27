Sitek teams up with YouTube guitarist Joss Allen for the Freya Overdrive/Booster pedal

Sitek Guitar Electronics has unveiled the new Freya Overdrive/Booster pedal, designed in collaboration with British YouTube guitarist Joss Allen.

The company’s first dual overdrive pedal, the Freya offers both low-to-mid-gain overdrive and a transparent high headroom booster.

The overdrive section sports three clipping voices, including “smooth, bluesy breakup, open and focused boost to push the front-end of a dirty channel and mid-rich lead tone.

The booster section, meanwhile, provides up to 12dB of clean boost.

Both sections can operate independently and their order is easily switchable via a toggle.

Other features include true bypass switching, high quality DeMont Smooth-Click footswitches and top-mounted jacks.

The Freya is Sitek’s newest addition to its Sound Muses line of pedals, which also includes the Wuffy and the Pandora Fuzz.

The Freya is available for $240. For more information, head to Sitek Rocks.