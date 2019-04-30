Sitek Announces New Pandora Fuzz

Sitek Guitar Electronics has unveiled the Pandora Fuzz, the newest addition to its line of “Sound Muses” pedals. The Pandora is an all-analog high-gain circuit with five gain stages operated using five controls: Level, Fuzz, Tone, Color and switch to choose between two clipping modes.

There’s also true bypass switching, reverse polarity protection, a DeMont Smooth-Click footswitch and a powder-coated enclosure.

The Pandora Fuzz is available now for $169.

For more information or to purchase, head over to Sitek Guitar Electronics.