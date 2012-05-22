Six Feet Under Announce Addition of New Guitarist

Death metal icons Six Feet Under have announced that guitarist Rob Arnold has officially retired from touring, and that he will be replaced by Swedish guitarist Ola Englund for the band's upcoming tour dates.

"Ola is an amazing guitarist and was chosen for his superlative technique and style of playing," said vocalist Chris Barnes. "We believe he will be the perfect complement to Steve Swanson, and the devastating rhythm section that is Talley/Hughell. Steve, Kevin, Jeff and myself are so looking forward to Ola's entrance into the band upon the release of Undead and the commencement of our first tour next month with Dying Fetus and Revocation. We can’t wait for you to witness the new killing machine that is Six Feet Under!"

Barnes did make clear though that Arnold is still a vital part of Six Feet Under, saying, "Ola takes over duties for our good friend and death metal warrior Rob Arnold who will be retiring from touring but will remain a central writing partner and fellow collaborator on future SFU releases. We are all sad to not have Rob on the road with us, but are confidant and 110% psyched that Ola is now within the ranks of the Undead and will be ready to lay waste to every stop along the way."

On his new position in the ranks of one of modern death metal's most celebrated acts, Englund said, "When I got the call from Chris, it felt unreal; first thing that popped up in my head was, ‘why the hell did he want me — the total gear nerd from Sweden — to join his awesome band? To be able to share the stage with one of the biggest icons in death metal and the other killer musicians in SFU is a complete honor and a dream come true for me. I couldn't be happier about the situation."

Six Feet Under's latest studio album, Undead, is out today via Metal Blade Records.