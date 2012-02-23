Six More Bands Added to 2012 Warped Tour Lineup

Six bands -- Breathe Carolina, Fireworks, Hostage Calm, I Call Fives, Matt Toka and You Me At Six -- were added to the 2012 Warped Tour lineup yesterday.

The Main Stage band announcements will take place at the Warped Tour kickoff party March 29 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.

To see all the announced bands, the dates they’re playing and more, head here.

The tour kicks off June 16 in Salt Lake City, and you can preregister for presale tickets here.

For more about the Warped Tour, visit its official website.