Six Most Expensive Strats

Reach Out to Asia Stratocaster

This 2005 Arctic White Standard Series Stratocaster, autographed by rock and roll luminaries that included Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page, Sting, Pete Townshend and dozens of others, fetched $2.8 million when it sold in auction in 2009.

Jimi Hendrix Woodstock Stratocaster

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen purchased Hendrix’s iconic Woodstock Strat for a reputed $1.3 million in a private sale in 1993. It became the inspiration for Seattle’s EMP Museum, where it remains proudly displayed today.

Bob Dylan Newport Folk Festival Stratocaster

This mint 1964 Strat, which Dylan played during his controversial electric debut at the Newport Folk Festival, set a record for a historic guitar sold at public auction when it fetched $965,000 at a Christie’s auction on December 6, 2013.

Eric Clapton’s “Blackie”

Assembled from parts of various Fifties Strats that Clapton bought in Nashville in 1970, Blackie was Clapton’s main guitar during the Seventies through 1985. Guitar Center purchased the guitar for $959,500 from Clapton’s 2004 Crossroads Centre benefit auction at Christie’s.

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Lenny”

Although this wasn’t Vaughan’s main Strat (“Number One” held that distinction), it was his sentimental favorite, purchased as a gift by his wife, Lenora, when Vaughan didn’t have enough money to buy it. This guitar sold at Clapton’s Crossroads auction at Christie’s in 2004 to Guitar Center for $623,500.

Eric Clapton “Brownie”

Purchased in London in 1967, Clapton played this 1956 Strat on Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs as well as his 1970 debut solo album. It sold at his first Crossroads Centre benefit auction, at Christie’s in 1999, to Paul Allen for $497,500.