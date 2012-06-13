'Slash 360' App Now Available

Mativision recently unveiled the new 'Slash 360' app, which features multi-camera footage of Slash, along with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, performing his new album, Apocalyptic Love, in its entirety.

The app uses interactive multi-camera technology to allow the user to control their view of the band in the studio, with the ability to choose from six different cameras that each allow for a 360-degree view.

Other features include exclusive photos, video content and lyrics, along with a high resolution version for iPad. Get more info here.

Apocalyptic Love was released May 22.