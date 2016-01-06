Guns N' Roses Confirm Reunion Lineup: Slash and Duff Are Back

For the first time since 1993, a good chunk of Guns N’ Roses’ classic lineup will perform together when they headline the 2016 Coachella Music Festival in April.

According to a new press release (January 5), GNR singer Axl Rose will be joined by Slash on guitar and Duff McKagan on bass.

Although the press release doesn't mention anyone else by name, multiple reports indicate the trio will be joined by members of Guns N' Roses' Chinese Democracy-era lineup. This might (or might not) include keyboardist Dizzy Reed, multi-instrumentalist Chris Pitman, rhythm guitarist Richard Fortus and drummer Frank Ferrer.

Again, there is no mention of guitarist Izzy Stradlin or drummers Steven Adler and Matt Sorum. But who knows what announcements lie ahead; anything is possible. According to Consequence of Sound, Sorum was, at one point, connected to the reunion talks, but (it seems) his poor relationship with Axl led to Ferrer's involvement instead.

Guns N’ Roses also are expected to announce a full U.S. summer tour, so stay tuned for that announcement.

Here's a word-for-word quote from the band's latest press release:

"Upholding a three-decade tradition of breaking ground, creating trends, and forever changing the face of rock ‘n’ roll, Guns N’ Roses announce the most significant and anxiously awaited musical event of this century. Founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan will regroup to headline the Coachella Music & Arts Festival (April 15-17 & April 22-24)—as announced last night!"