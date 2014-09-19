Slash Documentary Airing This Saturday, Sept. 20, on AXS TV

Ernie Ball is excited to present Real to Reel with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators this Saturday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on AXS TV.

In this hour-long documentary, Ernie Ball takes viewers beyond the stage and into the studio as legendary guitarist Slash—with collaborators Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators—records his third solo album World on Fire. The all-access pass follows the band through the entire start-to-finish process, from pre-production meetings and recording sessions at NRG Studios in Los Angeles and Studio Barbarossa in Orlando, to the final moment when the album makes its debut in front of a live audience.

Watch the trailer here: