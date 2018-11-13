Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Share Fan-Filmed "Mind Your Manners" Video

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have shared the official video for “Mind Your Manners,” from their recently-released album, Living the Dream. You can watch the clip above.

Last month, the band called out to fans to help create the video at the Palladium in Hollywood, the final date on their fall U.S. headlining tour. Fans shot live footage of the concert via the Cinebody app, which was assembled by director and editor Clifton Collins to create the final product.

"It was great to involve the fans to make this video,” Slash said. “They did an awesome job! Having Clifton shoot as well as edit it all together was just perfect."

Slash recently discussed the origins of “Mind Your Manners” in an interview with Guitar World, explaining, “that was the first thing we played when we started rehearsing at the beginning of this year. I wrote it the second we plugged in at the rehearsal studio, just to have something to jam on. And that turned into a song.”

He went on to say: “[S]ometimes you just have to not to overthink it. Don’t let yourself get inhibited by trying to be musically fucking profound or anything. Just do it as spontaneously as possible. Get to the next chord changes. It doesn’t matter if it’s a I-IV-V. Do it because it feels good!”