Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Unveil Live “Boulevard of Broken Hearts” Video

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have shared a live video for their song “Boulevard of Broken Hearts.”

The clip, directed by Dan Sturgess, features onstage and backstage footage filmed at their show in London at the Eventim Apollo on February 20. You can check it out above.

“Boulevard of Broken Hearts” comes off Slash’s latest album, 2018’s Living the Dream. The band recently announced a new round of North American tour dates in support of the record. The trek kicks off July 15 in San Francisco and wraps August 13 in Orlando, Florida. You can view the full itinerary below.

Slash 2019 North American tour dates:

07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theater

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

07/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

07/21 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

07/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

07/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

07/26 – Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

07/28 - Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal

07/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

07/31 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

08/01 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

08/03 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

08/04 - Chicago, IL @ LOLLAPALOOZA

08/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

08/09 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s – Stir Cove

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta

08/13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando