Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Unveil Live “Boulevard of Broken Hearts” Video

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have shared a live video for their song “Boulevard of Broken Hearts.”
The clip, directed by Dan Sturgess, features onstage and backstage footage filmed at their show in London at the Eventim Apollo on February 20. You can check it out above.
“Boulevard of Broken Hearts” comes off Slash’s latest album, 2018’s Living the Dream. The band recently announced a new round of North American tour dates in support of the record. The trek kicks off July 15 in San Francisco and wraps August 13 in Orlando, Florida. You can view the full itinerary below.
Slash 2019 North American tour dates:
07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theater
07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
07/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
07/21 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
07/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
07/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
07/26 – Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
07/28 - Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal
07/29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
07/31 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
08/01 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
08/03 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
08/04 - Chicago, IL @ LOLLAPALOOZA
08/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
08/09 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s – Stir Cove
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta
08/13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando