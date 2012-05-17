Slash Films Six-Song Set for Walmart Soundcheck

While in full-on promotional mode for his upcoming new album, Apocalyptic Love, Slash recently filmed a six-song set for Walmart's Soundcheck, a video series featuring exclusive performances from top artists.

Slash recorded six songs for the set, including: "Ghost," "Mean Bone," "Back From Cali," "Standing In the Sun," "Starlight" and "You're a Lie." You can watch the full performance here.

Earlier this week, the former Guns N' Roses guitarist premiered the official music video for the first single off his sophomore solo album. Watch the "You're a Lie" video below.

Apocalyptic Love is out May 22.