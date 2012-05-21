Slash Giving 20 Unsigned Bands a Chance to Open Fall Tour

If you're in an unsigned band, there are plenty of ways to get noticed: Facebook, Band Camp, the local battle of the bands, opening up for Slash ... wait, what?

Slash and Guitar Center have teamed up to give 20 unsigned bands — to be hand-picked by the man himself — the chance to open for Slash on his "Apocalyptic Love" tour this fall.

From now until June 30, interested bands can submit tracks at this location for consideration. Watch the official contest announcement below.

Slash will release his sophomore solo album, Apocalyptic Love, tomorrow.