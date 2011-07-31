Slash: "Homecoming" Show Filmed for DVD Release

Slash's recent concert in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent, England, was filmed for a DVD release, tentatively set for October.

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time, and for some reason it just never seemed possible," said Slash of the concert.

"One of the things about doing the solo record and setting up my own tour was that I told the powers-that-be that I wanted to play in places I'd never played before. And so Stoke was something that was high on my list, and I told them just make it happen."

Slash left his hometown at the age of 5 but says he still has vivid memories of his time there.

"I have memories that I went to school there, of the basic neighborhood I lived in. I remember exactly what the house looked like. Just everything in general, for some reason my memory is really clear. Better than my memory of later years."

Slash recently Tweeted about the DVD release, saying "Watching the footage from Stoke. Pretty fn' rockin'! DVD comes out in Oct."

You can check out fan-filmed footage of "Beggars & Hangars On" (Slash's Snakepit) and "Back From Cali" from the Stoke-on-Trent show below.