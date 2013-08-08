Slash: "Lemmy Is in Good Shape and Finishing New Motörhead Record"

As we reported earlier this week, Motörhead were forced to cut short their set at Germany's Wacken festival last Friday after Lemmy Kilmister felt too weak to continue.

It was Lemmy's first live appearance since cancelling a set of shows in late June after being hospitalized with a hematoma.

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell immediately tweeted a few Lemmy updates and responded to the obligatory Lemmy death rumors, writing, "Contrary to some reports, Lem is alive and kicking, so take no notice of these rumors from asshole tweeters."

Yesterday, Slash also tweeted a reassuring Lemmy update of his own, letting Motörhead fans know their hero is "doing well."

Here's the full Tweet:

"Motörhead rocked the Black Stage for more than 30 minutes and Lemmy gave everything to play an amazing show," said organizers of the Wacken festival not long after Lemmy walked off the stage. "He's keeping well, but the temperatures and circumstance led to the point that continuing the show would have led to a loss of quality. They did everything humanly possible to play this gig. Thank you so much, guys!"

Motörhead will release their 21st studio album, Aftershock, in the fall. They're also scheduled to play the following UK dates with Saxon in the fall:

Weds 13th November 2013 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert

Thur 14th November 2013 – NEWCASTLE City Hall

Sat 16th November 2013 – LONDON Brixton O2 Academy

Sun 17th November 2013 – LONDON Brixton O2 Academy*

Tue 19th November 2013 - WOLVERHAMPTON Civic Hall

Wed 20th November 2013 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri 22nd November 2013 – GLASGOW O2 Academy