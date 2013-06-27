Motorhead Forced to Cancel European Shows Due to Lemmy's Health

Motörhead have had to cancel several gigs after Lemmy Kilmister suffered a hematoma.

Barley Arts Promotion, promoter for a recently cancelled Motörhead show in Milan, Italy, announced on the band's website that the hematoma made it "impossible ... to go on stage."

The band also pulled out of their June 22 show in Graz, Austria.

Today, the band posted this update:

"We are happy to announce that despite rumors to the contrary, Lemmy is alive, breathing, talking, f**king, drinking, eating, reading and will be back to playing shows shortly. As reported, he did undergo a Motor-pit-stop for some medical maintenance this past spring, and the timing of his recent illness was unfortunate in that it came so soon after that. Lemmy & Co believe in the 'keep calm and carry on' way of thinking. Fans can anticipate more Motorhead live action this summer, as well as the most exciting Motorecord in years, Aftershock, this Fall."

Although Motörhead's website hasn't officially listed a hematoma as the specific cause, it is circulating reports that confirm the condition.