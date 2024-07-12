“Blues is really thriving and alive and fresh at the moment, whereas it’s few and far between for me to find interesting things to listen to in rock”: Slash was so impressed by this UK blues guitarist that he personally paid to bring him to the US

The Guns N' Roses icon discusses the future of blues and how young guitarists are helping the genre thrive – although he admits, “there’s only a few guitar players who I really like these days”

Slash
(Image credit: Gibson Records)

Slash's latest album, Orgy of the Damned, is a bonafide blues cover album that continues to cement the legacy of the Guns N' Roses guitarist. In homage to the genre and its future, Slash recently gave a shoutout to the young blues guitarists helping the genre thrive.

“There are some amazing guitar technicians out there, but it reminds me of the way that skateboarding has evolved,” says Slash in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, “Everyone’s so technical now – and there’s some really interesting and impressive stuff that’s come out of it – but there’s only a few guitar players who I really like these days.”

