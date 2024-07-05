“When I learned to drive, I'd drive so fast, and probably quite recklessly, to Appetite For Destruction”: Samantha Fish talks soloing strategies and blues heroes ahead of Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

As Slash's all-star blues festival kicks off, the Kansas City blues whiz tells us what we can expect of her set, the gear in her life, and why you need to take some time with your solos

Samantha Fish, pictured with her white Gibson SG
(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Samantha Fish’s take on contemporary blues guitar is multi-faceted, with elements of bluegrass and country thrown into the mix. 

Having grown up with Appetite For Destruction on repeat in her car stereo, the invitation to perform in Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival is a dream come true…

