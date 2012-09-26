Slash Premieres "Bad Rain" Music Video

Perpetually top-hatted axe-slinger Slash has just premiered a new music video for his song "Bad Rain." Watch the animated clip below.

"Bad Rain" is the third single taken from the guitarist's second solo album, Apocalyptic Love (buy on iTunes), which was released earlier this year on Slash's own Dik Hayd International label.

"Bad Rain" is one of a handful of tracks on Apocalyptic Love that saw the guitarist abandon his famous Derrig Les Paul in favor of one of his Appetite signature Les Pauls.

“That was because the pickups in the Derrig started squealing,” he told Guitar World earlier this year. "So I had to have them rewired. That guitar just has the nicest, most biting sound, but it’s getting to be a little bit like an old lady. So I have to be a little sweet with it and finesse it a little bit. It’s like we’re an old married couple."

You can read the full interview with Slash from the July issue of Guitar Worldhere.