Slash Previews New Song, "30 Years to Life" —Listen

Although the new Slash album, World on Fire, isn't set to be released until September 15, the guitarist is giving the world another taste of the new 17-track disc.

Below, you can check out a preview of a song called "30 Years to Life."

Below that, you'll find two other previously released tunes from the album, which is credited to Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. They are "Bent to Fly" (middle video) and the title track, "World on Fire" (bottom video).

To check out the new album on iTunes, head in this general direction.

Slash - Bent To Fly (World On Fire)by Gibbo27