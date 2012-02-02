Slash: Recording of Second Solo Album to Wrap Up Next Week

Slash is still plugging away on his upcoming new solo album, and it looks like he may wrap up the recording as early as next week.

In an update on his official Facebook page, the top-hatted guitarist wrote: "Looks like we'll be finished recording next week. Then mixing begins. It's all going on."

Slash's second solo album in three years is tentatively set for a spring release.

"We're just going for the one take that sounds good, so my solos are more raw, probably sloppier in a way, because they're very spontaneous to the point where it's in the heat of the moment," Slash told Total Guitar recently. "Everything is being played live with the music tracks, the solos, everything. We're trying not to overdub extra bits. So if there's a solo, I'm playing on one side, Myles [Kennedy]'s rhythm track is on the other."