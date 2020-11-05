Trending

Slash releases instrumental version of Where Do I Begin?, the theme from Love Story

The Guns N' Roses guitarist recorded the 1970 movie tune as a tribute to Love Story producer and friend Robert Evans

Slash has released an instrumental cover of the song Where Do I Begin?, the theme from the 1970 film Love Story. 

The rendition, which features Slash on both acoustic and electric guitar, was recorded as a tribute to Love Story producer Robert Evans, who passed away last year and was a close friend of the Guns guitarist.

You can check it out above, and see a clip of Slash recording the song below.

Slash, of course, has made Speak Softly Love, the theme from The Godfather – another film with which Evans was associated – part of his live solo spot with Guns N’ Roses for decades.

The top-hatted one also guests on the song Interstate 80, taken from Tom Morello’s new EP, Comandante.